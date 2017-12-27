Woman claims United Airlines gave her seat to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

HOUSTON - United Airlines denied giving Houston congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee preferential treatment when they seated her in a first-class seat purchased by a teacher.

United flight 788 from Houston to Washington D.C. was scheduled to depart at 11:55 a.m. central time on Monday, Dec. 18. Jean-Marie Simon, a Spanish teacher in the D.C. area, told KPRC she arrived a couple of hours earlier from Guatemala, where she makes regular visits.

“I love Houston, our daughter lives there, but I had to get back,” Simon said. “I had to be at work at 7:15 the next day.”

When Simon gave United her boarding pass at the gate, she was told her seat had been canceled and she would have to rebook in economy.

“I did not want to cancel, I had no interest in canceling,” Simon said. “Why would I ever cancel a flight when all I want to do is get home?”

Simon frequently flies United, and is a Gold member, she said. She paid 140,000 miles for her first-class round-trip ticket from D.C. to Guatemala. Simon demanded compensation for losing her first-class seat.

United seated Simon in economy plus and offered her a $500 voucher. Simon said she assumed a technical error was to blame for the seat change. When she boarded the plane, Simon saw Lee sitting in her seat “but I had no idea who she was.”

Simon snapped a picture of Lee in her seat and tweeted it, with the caption: “Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) in seat 1A the one I paid for dearly, and the one United gave to her without my consent or knowledge! Fellow congressman on same flight said she does it repeatedly.”

Tens of thousands of people retweeted, liked and commented on the tweet. Some offered their own anecdotes claiming Lee had done something similar to them.

“I did nothing wrong,” Lee tweeted on Tuesday. “I asked for nothing exceptional or out of the ordinary and received nothing exceptional or out of the ordinary.”

“The way the individual continued to act appeared to be, upon reflection, because I was African American woman, seemingly an easy target,” Lee continued on twitter. “As an African American, I know there are too many examples like this all over the nation.”

“How can I be a racist if I didn't know who was in my seat?” Simon told KPRC. “I started complaining to United about my treatment at the gate before I got on the plane.”

“It could have been Santa Claus in that seat for all I knew,” Simon said.

Simon said she wants a written apology from United, which released this statement:

"We were concerned by this issue and took immediate steps to fully understand what happened. After thoroughly examining our electronic records, we found that upon receiving a notification that Flight 788 was delayed due to weather, the customer canceled her flight from Houston to Washington, D.C. within the United mobile app.

"As part of the normal pre-boarding process, gate agents began clearing standby and upgrade customers, including the first customer on the waitlist for an upgrade. We were able to provide this customer a seat on the same flight in economy plus."

