Woman claims man exposed himself, threw rock at vehicle at White Oak Bayou

HOUSTON - Harris County Constable Precinct 1 is investigating after a report of indecent exposure at White Oak Bayou.

Katarina said she was in an area near the trail scoping out a location for a photoshoot when someone bumped into her.

“I didn’t think anything of it. I thought 'Oh it's just a runner,'” she said.

A few minutes later, she said she saw the man dressed in red again fondling himself in the bushes.

"I was full of rage and feeling protective of this area," Katarina said. “I turned and looked at him and said, 'I see you there.'”

She took a picture of the man and went back to her car. Shortly after she heard a crash, the suspect threw a rock at her.

"He threw it and it hit the back rear window of my car. He was hiding in the bushes trying to get me to leave,” she said.

Katarina took down his license plate number and reported the indecent exposure to the constable's office. She also warned others on the NextDoor App.

“I was in such a shock and panic from both experiences,” she said.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect.

