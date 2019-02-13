Woman accused of stabbing man to death at Sunnyside duplex

The mugshot of Cynthia Johnson, who is charged with muder.

HOUSTON - A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she stabbed a man to death at a Sunnyside home, according to Houston police.

Cynthia Johnson, 56, is accused of stabbing a 56-year-old man to death Tuesday at a home in the 4300 block of Phlox Street.

The victim's identity is pending verification, police said.

Police said they responded to a disturbance at a duplex at the address around 4:50 p.m. Police said they were advised that Johnson and the victim were fighting and the victim needed assistance. Authorities forced their way inside and found the victim dead on the sofa. He was stabbed in the upper torso, police said.

Johnson was inside the residence and was arrested without incident, police said.

