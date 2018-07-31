Woman accused of stabbing Baytown PD K-9 in both eyes

The mugshot of Abigail Martinez, who was arrested in Baytown on July 30, 2018.

BAYTOWN, Texas - When Baytown police went to a recreational vehicle on Flamingo Bright Street on Monday to arrest Abigail Martinez on a felony drug charge, police said she did not want to come out.

Instead, police said she ignored their commands, stayed inside the RV and hid under a blanket. The police spokesman said a dog handler warned Martinez that a police dog was coming inside.

"The K-9 quickly located the suspect in the back bedroom area. And when the K-9 went to approach the suspect, the suspect had a small piece of plastic, the handle to an eyebrow trimmer of some sort and jabbed at the dog striking the dog one time on each eye," Lt. Steve Dorris, of the Baytown Police Department, said.

That attack left “X,” the police dog, with puncture wounds near both eyes.

Baytown Police/KPRC2 Baytown Police Department K-9 officer, X, was stabbed in both eyes on July 30, 2018.

And that left Martinez with another state jail felony charge for interfering with a police service dog.

“X” was back at work Tuesday, training for the next time his handler needs help making an arrest.

"They're just like any of our uniform wearing brothers and sisters. They have a job to do. They serve a purpose, a role in our organization and a lot of organizations around the country. Their life is just as valuable as ours," Dorris said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.