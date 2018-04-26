Woman, 22, accused of DWI after bicyclist hit

HOUSTON - A 22-year-old woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and striking a bicyclist with her vehicle Wednesday night in southeast Houston.

Jacqueline Cruz, 22, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police said Cruz was driving a beige Nissan Altima west in the 6300 block of Griggs Road around 9:30 p.m. when a bicyclist traveling south on Buford failed to yield the right of way and Cruz hit him.

The 60-year-old male bicyclist was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital. He remains in critical condition, police said.

According to police, Cruz remained at the scene, and it was determined that she was under the influence of an unknown narcotic.

Cruz was arrested and charged.

