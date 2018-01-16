Winter weather affects flights at Hobby, Bush airports

HOUSTON - Both William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport have reported delays and cancellations as winter weather threatens southeast Texas.

As of 4 a.m. the flight delays and cancellations were as follows:

Bush Intercontinental Airport

Total delays: 10

Total delays within, into, or out of the United States: 10

Total cancellations: 484

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States: 484

William P. Hobby Airport

Total delays: 0

Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today: 0

Total cancellations: 12

United Airlines said it is waiving fees for passengers who have to change flights. This only affects flights leaving on or before Saturday.

United said the flight must be rescheduled between the same cities.

As the weather changes, so do flight schedules so be sure the check you flight status at fly2houston.com.

