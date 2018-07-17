WILD VIDEO: Windshield shootout captured on police body camera

LAS VEGAS - Body cam footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows an intense pursuit seen from the front seat of a LVMPD patrol car.

For roughly four minutes, Officer William Umana was trying to stop a pair of suspected killers: Fidel Miranda and Rene Nunez. During the chase, the pair fired at police 34 times. Umana is seen on camera shooting back while driving, blowing holes in his own windshield.

The pursuit eventually ended at Howard Hollingsworth Elementary School, where the suspects crashed their vehicle.

Police say Miranda tried to reverse toward officers before he was shot and killed. Nunez, meanwhile, ran away and tried to hide on school grounds.

Read more from KSNV.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.