Woman accused of killing husband in front of his girlfriend charged with murder

HOUSTON - A woman accused of shooting her common-law husband to death Tuesday after she found him with another woman is charged with murder, police said.

According to investigators, Rodney Johnson, 49, told his wife, Debra Davis, 58, he was visiting a friend. Davis found her husband around 11:45 p.m. outside a home on Cathedral at Wilmington with a woman, police said.

Davis and Johnson, who had been together for three years, got into an argument and Davis shot her husband before fleeing the scene, police said.

Johnson was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.

Family members said they were worried Davis might try to kill herself, but she surrendered to police Wednesday morning.

Ronald Young has lived next door to Davis and Johnson for a couple of years and said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

"If they need something, I get it from them, they can get whatever from me. They're great people. That's all I know. I'm just shocked," Young said. "My heart is racing right now. I just can't believe it. I really can't believe it. I don't know what could've happened for that to happen."

Johnson's brother said he was a happy, funny man, who loved spending time with his family.

Johnson leaves behind an adult son.

DAVIS LEGALLY MARRIED TO A DIFFERENT MAN

Court records show Debra Davis has been legally married to a Rogers Davis Junior since 1988.

Her husband’s attorney, Allette Williams, said over the phone that Debra was the one who filed for divorce.

It’s unclear how long the pair had been separated, but the attorney said it was suspected that Debra was having an affair with Johnson, the man she is accused of shooting and killing.

“This is a tragedy for all concerned and he doesn’t want to be part of the situation,” said Willaims’ on behalf of her client.

She said the Davises have adult children.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.