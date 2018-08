HOUSTON - Three NASA planes will be flying around Houston and Galveston Tuesday, according to the agency.

NASA said a Gulfstream GIII, a Gulfstream GV and a T-38 will be flying in formation to take photos for brochures.

The aircraft are used for the NASA Airborne Science Program.

The planes are based at Johnson Space Center.

