'Why don't you die': Mother accused of sitting on pillows on top of her baby

KPRC2

HOUSTON - A mother is accused of trying to kill her 4-month-old baby.

Meredith Nicole Deen is charged with attempted capital murder.

Court documents state Deen is accused of telling a witness she punched the baby and said she wanted to throw the infant against a wall on June 13.

The witness told investigators that the witness saw Deen put pillows and blankets over the baby and then sit on top. The witness said they pulled Deen off the baby.

Later that night, the witness said Deen again sat on top of pillows and blankets piled on the infant and they heard Deen say, "Why don't you die? Why are you still alive?" according to court documents.

The witness said Deen assaulted the witness while driving the baby to a day care. The staff there called authorities after the witness told them about the incident with the infant.

Investigators said Deen, who was interviewed in a mental health unit, admitted that she punched the baby and tried to suffocate the baby, court records show.

Deen, 20, told investigators she was sorry for hurting the baby, according to court documents.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.