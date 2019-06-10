Who will take over as Texans new general manager?

HOUSTON - Last Friday news of Texans general manager Brian Gaine’s firing shocked Texans nation. After just one season in the position, Gaine was relieved of his duties. “After a thorough evaluation of our football operations” was confirmed in a statement released by chairman and CEO Cal McNair.

There are a few names of candidates being tossed around to take over as general manager. Here are three potential candidates:

Nick Caserio

Getty Images

- Reportedly the front runner for the Texans general manager position.

- He is currently the New England Patriots director of player personnel.

- He has a history with Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Caserio was the receiver’s coach in 2007 when O’Brien was an offensive assistant.

- He was a wide receivers coach when Tom Brady threw a then NFL record 50 touchdown passes.

- He is 43 years old.

- He has been with the Patriots since 2001.

Monti Ossenfort

- He is currently the New England Patriots director of scouting.

- He interned with the Texans in 2002 in the pro personnel department.

- In 2005, he served as a college scout for the Texans.

- 17 seasons in the NFL, 14 years with the Patriots.

Eliot Wolf

Associated Press

- He is currently the Cleveland Browns assistant general manager.

- He has been in executive roles in the NFL since 2004.

- He was on the “short list” of candidates for Vikings Packers general manager in 2018.

- He started his career as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 with the Packers.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.