Who were the suspects killed in shootout that injured 5 Houston officers?

Dennis Tuttle, left, and Rhogena Nicholas, right, are seen in photos that were shown by police during a news conference in Houston on Jan. 29, 2019.

HOUSTON - The two people who were killed Monday during a shootout with Houston police officers have been identified by authorities.

During a news conference Tuesday, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo identified the suspects as 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas.

Acevedo said officers raided the Harding Street residence in the Gloverdale neighborhood as part of a drug investigation. He said that when the officers entered the home, they were met by an aggressive dog, which was shot by one officer.

The chief said that Tuttle walked out of a back room in the home and used a .357 revolver to start shooting at the officers, wounding one of them. Acevedo said that as the wounded officer fell on a living room couch, Nicholas tried to grab his weapon.

Officers returned firing, killing both Tuttle and Nicholas, Acevedo said.

Acevedo said people who live in the neighborhood were the ones who reported drug activity at the home, which prompted the investigation and the search warrant that was being served Monday.

"We're not going to talk about their criminal histories," Acevedo said. "That's part of the investigation."

Investigators said a total of four officers were wounded by gunfire. A fifth officer suffered an injury to his knee during the shootout.

KPRC2 is working to gather more information on the background of both Tuttle and Nicholas.

