Who is pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell?

HOUSTON - Rev. Kirbyjon Caldwell has deep roots in Houston.

He is a native Houstonian and his family lived in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood of Houston. Caldwell graduated from Kashmere High School in Houston Independent School District.

According to his biography said he received a B.A. Degree in Economics from Carleton College, an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Business, his Master’s Degree in Theology from Southern Methodist University-Perkins School of Theology and two honorary Doctor of Law degrees, one from Huston-Tillotson College and another from Carleton College.

“We have been involved in the community for over 30 years. Added a lot of value spiritually, economically and otherwise. And everything was done decently and in order. I fully expect the process to continue,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell is a husband and a father of three. He is also a nationally recognized religious leader. He was a spiritual adviser to both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. Caldwell also officiated at the wedding of President George W. Bush's daughter, Jenna.

Caldwell is the senior pastor at Windsor Village United Methodist.

According to his online biography, he has held that position since 1982. In that time, his church has grown from 25 members to more than 16,000.

The church’s website shows it is one of the largest Protestant churches in the U.S. Caldwell is a best-selling author, serves on corporate and non-profit boards and, according to his biography, is also a limited partner with the Houston Texans.

“He is a man of great compassion, of great strength and of great courage. He has his family, his faith and his God to rely upon,” Caldwell’s attorney, Dan Cogdell, said.

