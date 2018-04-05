Who is 'Little Miss Nobody'? What authorities want you to know about decomposed girl found in 1960

HOUSTON - “Little Miss Nobody” is the only name a little girl has possessed in death since 1960, but authorities are hoping to change that by releasing information in her case.

The little girl's decomposed body was found on July 31, 1960, in a sand wash off Alamo Road outside of Congress, Arizona, in Yavapai County.

Authorities believe the little girl was dead for one to two weeks before she was found.

She was between 2 and 7 years old, but most likely between 3 and 6 years old.

She was approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall and estimated to have weighed 55 pounds. She had brown hair.

“Little Miss Nobody,” as she is commonly known in the area, was found wearing a checkered blouse and white shorts. She was also wearing a pair of adult-sized sandals (flip-flop style) that had been cut down to fit her. Her fingernails and toenails were also painted.

The featured reconstruction is an artist’s rendering of what the Jane Doe may have looked like.

If you have any information in this case, contact The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 1-928-777-7293.

