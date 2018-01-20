Who is Jeanette Epps?

HOUSTON - According to the NASA website:

“Jeanette J. Epps was selected by NASA in 2009 as an astronaut. Her training included scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalk training, robotics, T-38 flight training and wilderness survival training. The New York native was a NASA Fellow during graduate school and authored several journal and conference articles describing her research. Dr. Epps worked for Ford Motor Company where she received both a provisional patent and a U.S. patent for her research. After leaving Ford, she joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for seven years working as a Technical Intelligence Officer before becoming an astronaut. She currently serves in the ISS Operations Branch working issues in support of space station crews.”

Epps was born in Syracuse, New York.

The NASA website said she enjoys reading, running, mentoring, scuba diving and family.

It also said she graduated from Thomas J. Corcoran High School, Syracuse, New York in 1988, and earned a Bachelor of Science in physics at LeMoyne College in 1992. She also earned a Master of Science and Doctorate of Philosophy in aerospace engineering at the University of Maryland in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

NASA.gov said, “As a NASA Fellow during graduate school, Dr. Epps authored several highly referenced journal and conference articles describing her research. Her graduate research involved extensive testing of composite swept-tip beams, comparative analysis of analytical models and experimental data for shape memory alloys and the application of shape memory alloy actuators for tracking helicopter rotor blades. After completing graduate school, Dr. Epps spent more than two years working at Ford Motor Company as a Technical Specialist in the Scientific Research Laboratory. Before leaving Ford, she completed proof-of-concept work on using magnetostrictive actuators to reduce vibrations that enter a vehicle via the suspension control arms, which resulted in a provisional patent. Also while at Ford, Dr. Epps participated in research involving automobile collision location detection and countermeasure systems, which resulted in the granting of a U.S. Patent. In 2002, Dr. Epps joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) where she spent more than 7 years working as a Technical Intelligence Officer. She received multiple performance rewards for her work at the CIA.”

NASA said, “Dr. Epps was selected in July 2009 as 1 of 14 members of the 20th NASA astronaut class. Her Astronaut Candidate Training included Russian Language training, spacewalk training (EVA), robotics, T-38 jet training, geology and National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) training. After graduating Dr. Epps continued training by participating in NEEMO (NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operation), geologic studies in Hawaii, and language immersion in Moscow as well as continued training in EVA, robotics and T-38. While waiting for a mission assignment Dr. Epps served as a representative to the Generic Joint Operation Panel working on crew efficiency on the space station as well as other topics, served as a Crew Support Astronaut for two expeditions, and served as lead CAPCOM in mission control.”

She had been assigned to serve as flight engineer for Expedition 56 and was to remain on board for Expedition 57.

NASA said she will now return to the astronaut office where she could be assigned to a future mission.

