Who is Benjamin Wood, contractor accused of bilking victims out of nearly $140K?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A contractor paid to build things instead paved his road to jail.

Benjamin Wood was arrested after investigators said he ripped off 14 victims, bilking them out of tens of thousands of dollars apiece.

Wood was arrested Friday. He's charged with aggregate theft. He's still behind bars and is being investigated by four different law enforcement agencies.

Who is Wood?

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Consumer Fraud Division, Wood has been operating as a contractor in Harris County.

His company has operated under three different names:

Ben's Contracting Houston Flooring and Remodeling Benjamin's Flooring and Remodeling

Wood was indicted May 21 and is charged with aggregate theft.

Fourteen victims are part of the case against Wood. Seven more have been identified as of Thursday morning, and prosecutors learned from one of them that there may be five more.

Prosecutors said all of Wood’s victims are concentrated in the Spring and Tomball areas. All are in very close proximity to where he lives with his family. Some of his victims are clients. Others are subcontractors.

If you think you’ve been victimized by Wood, call the Harris County District Attorney’s Consumer Fraud Division at 713-274-5555.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.