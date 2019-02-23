While couple slept, 'creeper burglar' stole items from home, deputies say

Adetunbosun Kingsley Bello, also known as the "creeper burglar" is accused of stealing items from a couple's home in west Houston while they slept, according to deputies.

HOUSTON - As a couple slept in their Memorial Forest neighborhood home in west Houston, a man broke in and stole multiple items, Harris County Precinct 5 deputies said.

Adetunbosun Kingsley Bello, 37, also known as the "creeper burglar" by deputies, is accused of stealing a purse from the kitchen counter and a distinctive Gibson guitar from inside a closet, deputies said.

The guitar was located and returned to the homeowner after Bello’s arrest, officials said. Also that morning, Bello is accused of burglarizing a neighbor’s garage, stealing tools and equipment and rummaging through the victim’s vehicle inside the garage.

Bello faces four felony counts of felony burglary and credit card abuse.

He is currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

