What we're learning about a fatal plane crash in Katy earlier this month

KATY, Texas - The National Transportation and Safety Board has released new information about a fatal plane crash in Katy earlier this month.

Around 10:30 p.m. July 13, a Cessna crashed into the Mason Creek Community Center. The pilot was the only occupant on the plane and died.

What happened

Officials said the airplane was destroyed by the impact and a post-crash fire.

There was no flight plan filed and the crash happened about 30 minutes after takeoff from the West Houston Airport.

A preliminary review showed that the plane took off from runway 33 to the north and made a left turn to the southwest. The plane continued southwest over I-10 and south of the Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital and then continued west before disappearing from the two data sources near South Fry Road, according to the NTSB report.

The Federal Aviation Administration said no air traffic control services were provided to the pilot.

What happened after the crash?

The day after the crash, NTSB and FAA officials, along with others, surveyed the site for damage.

A home located about 200 feet away from the community center did not sustain any damage.

A pine tree, the road and a building sustained damage.

The plane fragmented into several sections after impacting "a small wood and concrete block building that served as restrooms and a chemical storage room for the MCCC pools."

What did the security camera footage show?

Video stills showed the impact sequence.

The chemical storage room was incinerated from the fire.

Some wreckage ended up inside the room, more wreckage "continued along the north side of the building and impacted a gazebo" and additional wreckage "came to rest partially outside of the small building, on the deck of the main pool, and inside of the main pool," according to the report. "Part of the fuselage, the engine, and the inboard right wing were submerged in the main pool."

Who flew the plane last before the crash?

A certificated flight instructor and a student pilot flew the airplane on the morning of the accident for about 1 1/2 hours, the NTSB report said.

The instructor reported no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airframe and engine.

A review of the airplane's maintenance records revealed no evidence of any uncorrected mechanical discrepancies with the airframe, engine or propeller, the report said.

Who owned the plane?

The plane was registered to BLH Visions, LLC, and was operated by the West Houston Airport.

According to records, the pilot rented the plane to conduct a personal flight in the area.

The four-seat capacity airplane was manufactured in 2009.

The airplane had a Garmin G1000 system installed in the cockpit.

