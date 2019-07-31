What we know about victims in Rosenberg-area shootings

ROSENBERG, Texas - Three people were killed and one was wounded after a man shot his ex-girlfriend, her mother and brother before taking his own life.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Office deputies said the ex-girlfriend was getting a ride with a friend and the friend’s daughter when her ex-boyfriend followed her and shot at her while she was in the car.

Deputies identified the shooter as 42-year-old Juan DeLeon Jr. The ex-girlfriend was rushed to a hospital. Deputies said DeLeon then went to the woman’s family’s home in the 5000 block of Navajo Court and shot and killed the ex-girlfriend’s mother and brother.

Since Tuesday's shooting, KPRC 2 has learned the victim's identities. Here is what we know about them so far:

What we know about the victims

Investigators released the identities of the victims Wednesday morning. Gloria Rivera, 64, is the ex-girlfriend's mother and 40-year-old Fabian Rivera is the ex-girlfriend's brother.

The ex-girlfriend has not been named, but is expected to survive and was released from the hospital.

Family members tell KPRC 2 that Gloria Rivera and Fabian Rivera were very loving and kind.

Gloria Rivera was married to her husband since 1975 and had three children including DeLeon’s ex-girlfriend and Fabian Rivera.

Family members said this is an extremely difficult time and that the family is still processing what happened.

The Riveras have a GoFundMe account set up to help with funeral expenses.

As for DeLeon, investigators said after shooting the family members, he drove to the area near Hwy 36 and Comanche Boulevard and shot himself in the head. DeLeon died at a hospital.

