What was in the envelope Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee handed to Ford's attorney?

WASHINGTON, D.C. - It was brief, but certainly long enough to be caught on camera Thursday during Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford's testimonies.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, handed an envelope to Ford's attorney that raised speculation about what was inside.

“Simply, what was passed were unopened stationery notes to counsel for Dr. Ford from women who wanted to enter the hearing room but were not allowed to enter the hearing room," according to the congresswoman's press office.

VIDEO: Sheila Jackson Lee hands envelope to Ford's lawyer

