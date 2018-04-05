West U councilwoman accused of yelling obscenities over teen wearing Trump shirt

HOUSTON - On Saturday night at Tiny’s Milk and Cookies in West University, four teenage girls were buying cookies for kids at their church when a tall woman with short blond hair came up and screamed at them, “Grab 'em by the p**** girls!”

That woman, the family later learned, was West U Councilwoman Kellye Burke – and she wasn’t finished.

A photo of Burke is below.

"She yells it again. At that point, the girls were getting kinda scared and then the woman starts ... you know ... going MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!” one girl's parent said.

MAGA means Make America Great Again. One of the girls was wearing the shirt President Donald Trump created during his campaign. The girls left without saying a word.

"They were scared. They were absolutely scared. My little girl essentially wanted to know if this woman was going to hurt her," the parent said.

West U police referred the case to Harris County, which filed a disorderly conduct charge against the councilwoman.

When KPRC2 reporter Jacob Rascon knocked at Burke's door, she asked, “What are you doing at my house?”

"You know why we’re here at your house," Rascon said. "Because of the disorderly conduct charge."

“I’m putting my kids to bed – go away,” Burke responded.

The parent of one of the girls is befuddled at why an adult would act that way toward a child.

"Adults can’t behave towards children like that. Period," the parent said. "I would be just as angry if any parent said this to my child, but as an elected official, I’ll let her voters handle this matter."

Burke reached out and apologized to one of the families, according to sources.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.