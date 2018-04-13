Houston police officer fights for life after golf cart accident

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after an accident at a golf course.

Sources told KPRC2 that Officer Jerry Flores was at the Thin Blue Line golf tournament Thursday when he fell off a golf cart and hit his head on the pavement. Flores was knocked unconscious.

He was taken to Cy-fair Medical Center where he underwent surgery, sources said.

The long-time officer worked in different departments and is active in the community.

Flores serves as HPD’s liaison for the Houston Astros.

Rep. Carol Alvarado posted the following message on Facebook:

“My heart is heavy tonight y’all. Our dear friend Jerry Flores is in need of our prayers, he was in an accident. Please say a prayer and send positive energy to he and his family. We love you Jerry!”





Many others poured out their support for Flores on social media.

Asking everyone in the Houston community to please pray for Officer Jerry Flores. He is out of surgery and still in critical condition. Blood drive information will be available in the coming days. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) April 13, 2018

Asking for everyone to please pray for Jerry Flores. He just got out of surgery and is in critical condition after an off duty accident where he sustained a skull fracture.



Jerry is the reason I became a cop 👮🏽‍♀️ 💙 praying for you brother ! — JG Abad (@jg_abad) April 13, 2018

Praying for my dear friend Jerry Flores. 🙏💙 — Sylvia Huerta (@SylviaHuerta10) April 13, 2018

