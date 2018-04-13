News

Houston police officer fights for life after golf cart accident

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after an accident at a golf course.

Sources told KPRC2 that Officer Jerry Flores was at the Thin Blue Line golf tournament Thursday when he fell off a golf cart and hit his head on the pavement. Flores was knocked unconscious.

He was taken to Cy-fair Medical Center where he underwent surgery, sources said.

The long-time officer worked in different departments and is active in the community.

Flores serves as HPD’s liaison for the Houston Astros.

Rep. Carol Alvarado posted the following message on Facebook:

“My heart is heavy tonight y’all. Our dear friend Jerry Flores is in need of our prayers, he was in an accident. Please say a prayer and send positive energy to he and his family. We love you Jerry!”
   

Many others poured out their support for Flores on social media.

