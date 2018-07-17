Weird News

High-heel Crocs: What the world is saying about the elevated foam footwear

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Amazon/Crocs

HOUSTON - Foam footwear is literally being elevated as a high-heel version of Crocs were released this week.

Black, platinum/wild orchid, and leopard high-heels of the Cyprus V heel can be found on Amazon. They range in price from about $30 to $224.

The shoes, popularized in the early 2000s, appear to be having a moment since the high heels were rolled out. But not everyone was enchanted by the footwear.

Here are some of the best reactions KPRC2 found on social media:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.