High-heel Crocs: What the world is saying about the elevated foam footwear

HOUSTON - Foam footwear is literally being elevated as a high-heel version of Crocs were released this week.

Black, platinum/wild orchid, and leopard high-heels of the Cyprus V heel can be found on Amazon. They range in price from about $30 to $224.

The shoes, popularized in the early 2000s, appear to be having a moment since the high heels were rolled out. But not everyone was enchanted by the footwear.

Here are some of the best reactions KPRC2 found on social media:

babe, put on the good crocs, we’re going out tonight https://t.co/W1wa162FR8 — David DeWeil (@daviddeweil) July 17, 2018

There are so many sad things going on in the world right now. We didn’t need to add high heel crocs to the list. #crocs pic.twitter.com/8PdWE15YaC — StilettoNinja (@bonheurchasse) July 12, 2018

I need a well-developed essay explaining to me when and where high-heel crocs are acceptable footwear and I need it now. pic.twitter.com/7UMDu9Uelo — Adam Grelecki (@Adam_Grelecki) July 17, 2018

Just Incase anyone wants to look ridiculous, they make high heel crocs now, you’re welcome. — 🖤Ashley🖤 (@ATwistedSis) July 12, 2018

Aesthetics aside, these crocs are the healthier version of whatever high heel shoes most women are wearing. Technically speaking, they aren't even high heel, they are mid heel. Mid and low heels are okay.

These aren't healthy. ⬇️

(1st is panful; 2nd is painful & ugly) 😊 pic.twitter.com/R0xx6iZsto — Georgiana (@PorgyGeorgy) July 15, 2018

#MyDiabolicalPlan

Is Replace all women's shoes with high heel crocs pic.twitter.com/pQdlovlsVq — Big Waldizzle😎 (@DaLittleBigBruh) July 12, 2018

Ya'll looking for girls rocking some yeezy's or bball shoes. I'm still looking for someone who'd wear a high heel crocs pic.twitter.com/wVEOhaJ9ER — JONATAN (@LaYesOfLaYes) July 13, 2018

Just heard this world has produced/released “high heel crocs” I’m out. 🙄🤦🏻♂️ — Luke Friend (@LukeFriendMusic) July 13, 2018

High heel Crocs exist now.

Burn it. Burn it all down. All of it. pic.twitter.com/oNo6x3SAZ3 — Sebastien Plante (@analog_bunny) July 14, 2018

Still can’t believe high heel Crocs exist.☠️ — 🆃🆁🆄🅳🆈 (@thetrudz) July 15, 2018

@chrisparente Saw the high heel crocs online yez...thought they were the ugliest things ever! Sorry, @Kathiejmornings! — Pam Thompson (@hartspot6) July 17, 2018

The high heel #Crocs had me wondering what other choices were out there. There appears to be an #avacado option 😏😳 pic.twitter.com/KKo1dG5uyr — Sharon (@IsSharonHomeYet) July 17, 2018

