MAP: These are the top-selling Valentine’s Day candies by state

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, admirers are preparing for the Feb. 14 holiday booking reservations, shopping for gifts and sweets.

According to CandyStore.com, candy sales are expected to reach a new record high with 56% of consumers planning to buy treats for Valentine’s Day,

Across the country, consumers will shop for an array of candies that take manufacturers 11 months to produce for the peak selling period, according to CandyStore.com.

Favorite candies vary nationwide with consumers in each state gravitating more towards one type of sweet over another.

In Texas, the top-selling Valentine’s Day candy is Hershey Kisses followed by a heart-shaped box of chocolates then conversation hearts.

View the map below to learn the top Valentine’s Day candy by state: