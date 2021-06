A baby raccoon who got stuck in a sewer cover was freed by Harrison Township firefighters in Michigan.

According to a post on Facebook from the Harrison Township Firefighters Local 1737, “Crews used multiple tools to free the animal from the sewer cover. Once freed, Macomb County Animal Control checked the animal for injuries and none were found.”

The post has been shared more than 600 times on Facebook.