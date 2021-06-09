VIDEO: Woman reportedly convinced she saw a ‘baby dinosaur’ running through yard

A Florida woman is convinced she saw a “baby dinosaur” running across her yard.

According to Fox 10, a video of the odd incident was first sent to the station in April.

At the time, the woman speculated the creature was a small dinosaur, now, months later, she’s convinced, Fox 10 reports.

According to Fox 10, the video went viral online with viewers debating about what the creature could be.

Some speculated it could have been a sandhill crane or a dog, but the woman is sticking with her original conclusion: “We are all still convinced it’s a dinosaur,” she told the station

