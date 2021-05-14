VIDEO: Cat survives jump from 5th floor of burning building, walks away unfazed

A cat put one of its nine lives to the test after jumping from a five-story building on fire in Chicago.

The stunt was captured on camera and shared on Twitter by the Chicago Fire Department.

“Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away,” the tweet reads.

In the video, the cat can be seen jumping out of a shattered window near the top of the building then landing on a patch of grass on its feet and walking away unfazed.

As of Friday, the video has garnered more than 300,000 views.