‘Found its way’: Family discovers dead snake causing dryer malfunction

GROVELAND, Fla. – A Florida family was in for a surprise when they called a repairman out to fix their dryer.

What could have been an odd sock or loose pocket item jammed in the machine’s motor, turned out to be a dead snake.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station WKMG, on Thursday, the Pring family said they began experiencing issues with their dryer, which was blowing an excessive amount of lint.

Over the weekend, the family called an appliance repair company to fix the dryer.

According to WKMG, the family was first told by the repairman, Darrell Cobble, that something seemed to be stuck in the motor and it would be an “easy fix;” however, things took a turn once Cobble discovered what was causing the machine to malfunction.

“He just stands up, and he walks off. He’s like, ‘There’s a dead snake in there,’” Pring told WKMG.

The Pring family was shocked to find out there was a snake living in their dryer.

One family member thought the reptile was a pile of lint, WKMG reports.

“It’s not something you normally find in there but you find them… so on the outside, they normally have a grate that kind of stops it from going up there. They didn’t have one, so it kind of found its way,” Cobble told WKMG.

According to the report, the Pring family said they’ll be on the lookout and plan to possibly put mothballs out because they can’t clog the airway for the dryer.