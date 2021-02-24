Crafter finds cocaine stash in crochet kit purchased at thrift shop, police say

The kilo of cocaine found in the crafting kit, according to police

SEATTLE – A woman got tangled up in an odd situation after discovering a cocaine stash hidden within a crochet kit she purchased at a thrift shop, police said.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the woman purchased a kit to crochet animal hats but ended up with more than she bargained for when she found a suspicious item giving off an odd odor within the package.

Encased in yellow rubber with “100%” written on the outside was later confirmed by police to be a kilogram of cocaine.

Future crafter goes bargain hunting, gets more than she bargained for.https://t.co/AF4C3BOBhI — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 22, 2021

Upon finding the narcotics, the woman immediately called 911.

Police took possession of the package and have placed it into evidence.