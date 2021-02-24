75ºF

Crafter finds cocaine stash in crochet kit purchased at thrift shop, police say

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

The kilo of cocaine found in the crafting kit, according to police
The kilo of cocaine found in the crafting kit, according to police (Seattle Police Department)

SEATTLE – A woman got tangled up in an odd situation after discovering a cocaine stash hidden within a crochet kit she purchased at a thrift shop, police said.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the woman purchased a kit to crochet animal hats but ended up with more than she bargained for when she found a suspicious item giving off an odd odor within the package.

Encased in yellow rubber with “100%” written on the outside was later confirmed by police to be a kilogram of cocaine.

Upon finding the narcotics, the woman immediately called 911.

Police took possession of the package and have placed it into evidence.

