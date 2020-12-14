‘Tiger meat’: Health department warns against consuming these sandwiches this holiday season

Officials are trying to put an end to a strange holiday tradition – “Tiger Meat” sandwiches.

Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services gave an advanced warning for people to avoid consuming raw meat sandwiches, also known as “tiger meat” or “cannibal” sandwiches.

According to the department’s Facebook post, many Wisconsin families consider these sandwiches to be a holiday tradition.

Health officials warn consumption of raw beef poses a threat of salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, campylobacter and listeria bacteria that can cause sickness.

Time for our annual reminder that there's one #holiday tradition you need to pass on: raw meat sandwiches, sometimes... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday, December 12, 2020

