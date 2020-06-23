VIDEO: Amazon driver falls for teen’s prank, follows ‘unusual’ delivery instructions

A hilarious video of an Amazon worker delivering a package is going viral online.

According to NBC4, a 13-year-old left an extra delivery note on a recent order placed on Amazon by his mom.

The note included delivery instructions which said: “Knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.”

Although unusual, the Amazon worker actually did it!

Now thousands are enjoying the footage of the delivery, thanks to the family’s doorbell camera.

The mom posted the video on Facebook where it’s been shared tens of thousand times, according to NBC4.

