Photos of protesters carrying a rocket launcher, shotguns, and pistols while at a Subway restaurant go viral

Photos of a group of armed protesters at Subway have gone viral online.

Travis Long, a photojournalist for The News & Observer, posted photos he took of the protesters to his Twitter.

“A group of about 11 mostly-armed demonstrators protesting the stay at home order marched around downtown Raleigh and ordered sandwiches at a Subway,” Long tweeted.

A group of about 11 mostly-armed demonstrators protesting the stay at home order marched around downtown Raleigh and ordered sandwiches at a Subway. #Covid_19 #ncpol #MealTeamSix pic.twitter.com/XA1BIU7JHH — Travis Long (@vizjourno) May 9, 2020

The viral photos officially became a meme after a Twitter user photoshopped the weapons into Subway sandwiches.

According to The News & Observer, the North Carolina protesters marched to oppose the state’s stay-at-home orders.

After the march, one protester entered the Subway restaurant to ask if they could come inside and order, and said they weren’t trying to scare anyone, The News & Observer reports.