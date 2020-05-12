79ºF

Photos of protesters carrying a rocket launcher, shotguns, and pistols while at a Subway restaurant go viral

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Photos of protesters carrying a rocket launcher, shotguns, and pistols while at a Subway restaurant went viral on social media.
Photos of a group of armed protesters at Subway have gone viral online.

Travis Long, a photojournalist for The News & Observer, posted photos he took of the protesters to his Twitter.

“A group of about 11 mostly-armed demonstrators protesting the stay at home order marched around downtown Raleigh and ordered sandwiches at a Subway,” Long tweeted.

The viral photos officially became a meme after a Twitter user photoshopped the weapons into Subway sandwiches.

According to The News & Observer, the North Carolina protesters marched to oppose the state’s stay-at-home orders.

After the march, one protester entered the Subway restaurant to ask if they could come inside and order, and said they weren’t trying to scare anyone, The News & Observer reports.

