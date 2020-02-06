45ºF

Creepy video of gaze of raccoons with glowing eyes sends social media in frenzy

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – This creepy raccoon video is what nightmares are made of.

Posted on social media multiple times, the video shows a girl opening a door only to reveal several raccoons with glowing eyes.

Towards the end of the video, the girl appeared to have been bitten by one of the critters.

Many took to Twitter to comment on the frightening sight.

