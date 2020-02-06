Creepy video of gaze of raccoons with glowing eyes sends social media in frenzy
HOUSTON – This creepy raccoon video is what nightmares are made of.
Posted on social media multiple times, the video shows a girl opening a door only to reveal several raccoons with glowing eyes.
Towards the end of the video, the girl appeared to have been bitten by one of the critters.
OMG 🦝🦝🦝🦝 pic.twitter.com/E5QabBpt7C— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 5, 2020
Many took to Twitter to comment on the frightening sight.
Yikes. They are a primary carrier of rabies.— Chris Meiering (@meiering) February 5, 2020
If that many show up, it means they’re being fed. Had this happen at my apartment as a child. 5 raccoons came to the balcony each night and KNOCKED on the sliding door. Previous tenant was feeding them.— DJ (@djbystedt) February 5, 2020
HOLY CRAP! Close the freaking door! Quick!!!!— Janine (@JanineGertsch) February 5, 2020
I counted 22 little pairs of beady eyes. 22. What number does it have to be to be considered an invasion? And what's the minimum to call the National Guard?— CP (@cpcp0141) February 5, 2020
I couldn’t believe she would even risk it with a raccoon! Hope she’s ok. 🤦🏿♀️— Ehlie Luna (@ehlieluna) February 5, 2020
This is what I would expect from a wild animal. Call me crazy.— ☘️ Laura ☘️🌊 (@SAHMvoter) February 5, 2020
