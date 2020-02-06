Creepy video of gaze of raccoons with glowing eyes sends social media in frenzy

HOUSTON – This creepy raccoon video is what nightmares are made of.

Posted on social media multiple times, the video shows a girl opening a door only to reveal several raccoons with glowing eyes.

Towards the end of the video, the girl appeared to have been bitten by one of the critters.

Many took to Twitter to comment on the frightening sight.

Yikes. They are a primary carrier of rabies. — Chris Meiering (@meiering) February 5, 2020

If that many show up, it means they’re being fed. Had this happen at my apartment as a child. 5 raccoons came to the balcony each night and KNOCKED on the sliding door. Previous tenant was feeding them. — DJ (@djbystedt) February 5, 2020

HOLY CRAP! Close the freaking door! Quick!!!! — Janine (@JanineGertsch) February 5, 2020

I counted 22 little pairs of beady eyes. 22. What number does it have to be to be considered an invasion? And what's the minimum to call the National Guard? — CP (@cpcp0141) February 5, 2020

I couldn’t believe she would even risk it with a raccoon! Hope she’s ok. 🤦🏿‍♀️ — Ehlie Luna (@ehlieluna) February 5, 2020