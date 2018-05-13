News

Water main break leaves about 50 Sugar Land homes without water

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor
KPRC

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A water main break Sunday has left about 50 homes in Sugar Land without water, officials said.

City officials said in a tweet that the break occurred in the Sugar Creek neighborhood, and Country Club Creek Boulevard is closed to traffic in the 2000 block.

Officials said water service should be restored in four or five hours.

Anyone who sees discoloration in their water after service is restored should run the spigot for about 10 minutes, officials said.

