Water main break leaves about 50 Sugar Land homes without water

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A water main break Sunday has left about 50 homes in Sugar Land without water, officials said.

City officials said in a tweet that the break occurred in the Sugar Creek neighborhood, and Country Club Creek Boulevard is closed to traffic in the 2000 block.

Officials said water service should be restored in four or five hours.

Anyone who sees discoloration in their water after service is restored should run the spigot for about 10 minutes, officials said.

We are working a water main break in Sugar Creek. As a result, about 50 homes in the westside of Sugar Creek have had their water shut off. Your water should be back on in approximately four to five hours. If you experience discolored water, run your water for about 10 minutes. — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) May 13, 2018

City crews are closing traffic in the 2000 block of Country Club Boulevard in the Sugar Creek subdivision to repair a water main. — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) May 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.