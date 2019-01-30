Wanted Fort Bend County man accused of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child porn

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The FBI's Texas City agency is searching for a Fort Bend County man who is accused of sexual crimes against children.

A criminal complaint was filed in federal court against Robert Shouse, 31, of Richmond, for sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Shouse's arrest.

Shouse has been known to frequently visit College Station and Lubbock. Authorities said he is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Authorities said images and videos constituting sexual exploitation of a minor and child pornography were found on Shouse's digital devices at his Richmond home.

Anyone with information on Shouse's whereabouts is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

