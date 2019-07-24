Want to own a piece of Houston history? Lyndon B. Johnson once lived in home for sale

HOUSTON - Could you imagine telling guests that a former U.S. president once lived in your home? Well, now you can, according to Har.com.

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson's home is now up for sale in the Historic District near Montrose and Midtown. The home, located at 435 Hawthorne St., is selling for a whopping $748,900.

The three - to four-bedroom home belonged to the Johnson family for more than 90 years. Johnson lived at the residence while he taught public speaking at Sam Houston High School in the 1930s.

