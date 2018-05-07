Walden man rescues deer from drowning in Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Walden man and Montgomery County authorities rescued a deer Sunday after it managed to get stuck in Lake Conroe.

Video posted on the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable's Facebook page shows shows a man in the water, managing to maneuver the deer toward a dock while balancing the animal on a flotation ring.

The man, who was not identified in the post, eventually manages to swim with the deer to a dock staircase, and -- with the help of authorities -- carries the exhausted animal to shore.

The video then shows the deer walking a few steps and sitting down for a well-deserved rest.

One person in the post’s comments blamed the bulkheads surrounding the lake for the deer debacle, saying animals panic when they can’t find a way out of the waterway.

“Nothing can get out,” Candice Holland-Preston wrote on the Facebook post. “I've seen baby ducks in a panic over it.”

“Even children that fall in that know how to swim, can still get in a panic if they can’t reach the top of the bulk or find a ladder,” Lauren Tucker added on the post. “It’s scary.”

Video of the rescue has been viewed more than 25,000 times and shared nearly 500 times on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.