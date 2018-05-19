Vigil held for victims of Santa Fe High School shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - Several people attended a prayer vigil Friday for the victims of Friday’s shooting will happen at the Texas First Bank at 12402 Highway 6 in Santa Fe.
Also, the Houston Astros said a moment of silence before Friday night’s game at Minute Maid Park to honor the victims.
More Headlines
- Santa Fe High School student suspected in shooting that killed 10, injured 10
- Santa Fe HS student Chris Stone killed in shooting, father says
- Gov. Abbott: We need to do more than just pray for victims and their families
- Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, teen accused in Santa Fe shooting?
- President Trump, the nation responds to shooting in Santa Fe
- Astros react to Santa Fe High School shooting
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.