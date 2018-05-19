Vigil held for victims of Santa Fe High School shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - Several people attended a prayer vigil Friday for the victims of Friday’s shooting will happen at the Texas First Bank at 12402 Highway 6 in Santa Fe.

Also, the Houston Astros said a moment of silence before Friday night’s game at Minute Maid Park to honor the victims.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.

