VIDEO: Squirrel invades home, steals cookie, attacks police officer

BROCKPORT, New York - Police in Brockport, New York got a call for help Friday when a squirrel broke into a home and started eating cookies in the kitchen.

When police showed up, body cam video shows the unexpected warm welcome they got from the squirrel.

Body camera video showed the squirrel racing across the walls and table before lunging at the officer -- giving him a "bright-eyed and bushy tailed' welcome.

The officer eventually captured the critter and released it back outside.

Police said neither the squirrel nor officer were injured, but they could both agree their interaction was a little nuts.

NBC News