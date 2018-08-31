Video shows Austin bombing suspect's final moments

AUSTIN, Texas - An aerial video has been released showing the final moments of bombing suspect Mark Conditt on March 21.

Conditt was behind a series of bombings that terrified Austin for 19 days, according to police. Authorities called Conditt, 23, a "serial bomber" who was skilled and capable of making sophisticated devices.

Conditt, an unemployed college dropout, had been tracked down using store surveillance video, cellphone signals and witness accounts of a strange-looking customer making purchases in a disguise that included a blonde wig and gloves. His motive remained a mystery.

VIDEO: Aerial footage of Austin bombing suspect blowing himself up

Police finally found the 23-year-old early March 21 at a hotel in a suburb north of Austin known as the scene for filming portions of "Friday Night Lights." Officers prepared to move in for an arrest. When the suspect's sport utility vehicle began to drive away, they followed.

In the video, you can see Conditt's vehicle leaving a parking lot and the helicopter pilot said he turned on the southbound feeder road of I-35.

A van can be seen crashing into the back of Conditt's vehicle and pushing it into another van that was in front of Conditt's vehicle.

Law enforcement authorities can be seen rushing to the passenger side of Conditt's vehicle attempting to break the window.

Moments later, the explosion that killed Conditt is seen.

Conditt is accused of making package bombs that killed two and injured five in Austin.

Police were tipped off to Conditt after he mailed two package bombs from a FedEx in Sunset Valley, which is in South Austin.

One of the packages exploded on a conveyor belt at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, injuring one employee. Police intercepted the other package, which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin.

Austin Police Department interim Chief Brian Manley said police recovered a cellphone from Conditt’s car that had a 25-minute recorded confession on it.

"He didn't say anything about terrorism, nor does he mention anything about hate, but instead, it's the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life,” said Manley.

The bombs

On March 2, around 6:55 a.m., 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House was killed when a package exploded on his front porch in the 110 block of Haverford Drive.

On March 12, around 6:45 a.m., 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed and his mother was injured when a package exploded outside their home in the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Drive.

Also on March 12, around 11:50 a.m., a 75-year-old woman was injured when a package exploded outside her home in the 6700 block of Galindo Street.

On March 18, around 8:30 p.m., two men were injured when a trip wire triggered a bomb in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive.

On March 20, around 12:30 a.m., a package exploded at a FedEx facility in the 9900 block of Doerr Lane in Schertz.

Also March 20, around 6:20 a.m., police were able to interrupt a package that contained an explosive device at a FedEx facility in the 4100 block of McKinney Falls Parkway.

