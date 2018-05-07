VIDEO: Man swipes $5,100 watch from high-end Galleria jewelry store, police say

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man who swiped a $5,100 watch from a high-end Galleria jewelry store in mid-April.

Houston police say the man came into the Bailey, Banks & Biddle store in the 5100 block of West Alabama on April 18 and asked to see a gold Logines Conquest watch.

After saying he wanted to buy the watch, he walked to the register and handed a card with a woman’s name on it, police say. The employee told the man she could not accept the card, so the man pulled out a knife, cut the tag off and walked out of the store without paying for the watch, according to police.

The man is described by police as 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 190 to 210 pounds, with hazel eyes.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



