Video: Man beats employee while 2 others take safe with owner's life savings, police say

HOUSTON - Three men are wanted in connection with a brutal auto shop robbery in southeast Houston last week.

Police said the men entered Aces Performance Exhaust at 9610 Hollock Street shortly after the shop opened on Aug. 29 around 7:45 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the men enter the shop and force the employee to the ground at gunpoint.

One of the men straddled the back of the employee and is seen beating him in the video. At one point in the video, the man grabs a wine bottle and is seen smashing the bottle on the employee's head.

WATCH: Surveillance video of aggravated robbery at Aces Performance Exhaust

During the assault, the other two men went to the back of the business and removed a safe that contained the business owner's life savings, police said.

The men ran to a getaway car, a Toyota Camry, and left the scene.

Police described all three men as Hispanic, about 28 to 32 years old and about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. One of the men was about 160 to 170 pounds and was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a green hat, police said. Another was 190 to 220 pounds and was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a welder's cap, according to police. Police said the third man is described as weighing about 170 to 180 pounds and was wearing blue jeans, beige shirt and a blue hat.

Authorities said the men are facing aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the men in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.