VIDEO: Inside the Harding Street house where deadly botched raid occurred

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas along with photos of gunshot holes inside the house on Harding Street where the couple was shot to death by Houston police during a botched raid on Jan. 28, 2019.

For the first time, the loved ones of a Houston couple shot and killed in a botched police raid have returned to the Harding Street home.

Channel 2 Investigates was granted access inside the house with the family.

Four HPD officers were shot and homeowners Dennis Tuttle and his wife Rhogena Nicholas were killed at the house at 7815 Harding St. on Jan. 28.

The decades-old home is tiny by modern standards and very cramped due to personal belongings stacked high off the ground.

Channel 2 Investigates was granted restricted access but our cameras captured multiple bullet holes as well a house that was in a chaotic state due to the couple’s belongings as well as the scene that played out at their home.

When asked what was his initial reaction to the scene inside, Cliff Tuttle, Dennis’ uncle, simply said, “Disgusting. That the police would come in and do that to two people and their dog.”

Tuttle could not believe the various bullet holes inside the kitchen, including in an upper cabinet and the height at which they made impact.

“Look at that -- a man 5 feet, 6 inches (tall) -- what are they shooting at? He’s not on a chair, he’s standing. He’s probably about this tall. Who are they shooting at and why?” Tuttle said.

When asked if he believed his nephew shot at the officers, Tuttle candidly responded, “I don’t think he could have shot all of them.”

John Nicholas, Rhogena’s brother, was also at the home.

“I didn’t sleep last night, trying to figure out what, what I was going to see,” Nicholas said.

While standing in the front yard of his sister’s home, Nicholas talked about what stood out for him after he toured the inside.

“I really didn’t expect to see as many bullet holes and stuff like that and some of the stuff that was destroyed,” Nicholas said.

For family members, the tour was polarizing considering the events have escalated into investigations by the FBI, the District Attorney’s Office and Houston Police Department.

When Channel 2 Investigates asked whether Tuttle has trust in the various agencies investigating the deaths of his nephew and wife, Cliff said, “I think the FBI and the District Attorney can come up with a good report.”

When asked about trusting HPD, Cliff said, “Not totally.”

