VIDEO: Driver rescued by Sugar Land police after crashing into lake

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police released body cam video of a driver being rescued by officers after crashing into a lake over the weekend.

Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday after seeing a vehicle jump the curb near the intersection of Meadowcroft Boulevard and Westcott Avenue and crash into the lake, a few hundred feet offshore.

Three Sugar Land police officers jumped into the lake, smashed out a window and pulled the woman to safety.

In the body cam video, one officer can be seen already in the water next to the vehicle as the officer with the body cam wades toward the vehicle.

The officer smashes the back driver side window open.

The video then shows the officers pulling the woman from the vehicle. The officers help her swim to shore.

The vehicle then sank below the surface.

Police said the woman told officers she fell asleep at the wheel before losing control. She was not injured.

One officer was treated for minor cuts.

The lake is home to alligators and snakes, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.