VIDEO: Brutal family brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A brawl between relatives broke out this past weekend at Disneyland and it was all captured on camera, local media report.

KTLA reported it happened at Mickey's Toontown on Saturday. Two men and two women were involved in the brawl, with at least three young children, two of them in a stroller nearby.

Anaheim police wrote on Facebook Monday that they're continuing their investigation after video of the brawl surfaced online.

Park security eventually stopped the fight, KTLA reported, though it’s unclear how long the fight had been going on.

"We do not condone this behavior," KTLA reported that a Disneyland official said in a statement.

Anaheim police released this statement on its Facebook page:

The Anaheim Police Department is aware of a video going viral on the internet of a fight that occurred Saturday night inside Disneyland Park. We responded to the call that night and found all parties had been separated. The initial investigation revealed everyone involved was from the same family. They were all uncooperative and wanted nothing done. A report was taken and they were escorted off property. At the time, there was no video available. Now that video is available, detectives are following up to see who did what and if there is the potential for filing criminal charges.

The Anaheim Police Department is aware of a video going viral on the internet of a fight that occurred Saturday night... Posted by Anaheim Police Department on Monday, July 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.