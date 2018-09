HOUSTON - A driver was shot Tuesday during a road-rage incident, according to Houston police.

Police said a driver was shot by another driver around 7:50 p.m. near the intersection of the Gulf Freeway and Beltway 8.

The victim followed the shooter to Galveston County, police said.

The shooter got away, according to police.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

