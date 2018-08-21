Vice President Mike Pence to visit Rockport, Houston on 1-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announces the Trump Administration's plan to create the U.S. Space Force by 2020 during a speech at the Pentagon August 9, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia.

ROCKPORT, Texas - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Rockport on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

Pence will arrive in Rockport on Aug. 22.

He will revisit First Baptist Church of Rockport and will meet with FEMA employees, disaster relief volunteers and members of the community.

After visiting Rockport, Pence will travel to Houston, where he is scheduled to participate in an America First Action roundtable and Trump Victory event.

On Aug. 23, Pence is scheduled to participate in a John Culberson for Congress event. He will also tour the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center and deliver remarks regarding the administration’s space policy priorities.

After visiting Houston, Pence will go to New Orleans, where he will tour the National World War II Museum and meet with World War II veterans. He will also participate in a political event alongside House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

