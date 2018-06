PASADENA, Texas - Vandals targeted Strawberry Water Park in Pasadena and forced the pool to close, according to city officials.

The pool will remain closed until replacement equipment parts arrive.

Officials said they are hoping the pool will be open by June 29.

In the meantime, other pools at Red Bluff Park and Sunset Park are open.

