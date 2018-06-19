USPS truck catches fire in northwest Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON - A United States Postal Service truck caught fire Monday afternoon in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

Initial reports said the truck was struck by lightning at 10711 Heather Hill Drive.

After investigating, authorities said the fire was caused by a fuel leak.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames no one was injured.

Editor's Note: Harris County authorities initially reported the fire was caused by lightning, but after investigating determined it was an engine fire.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.