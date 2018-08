The Coast Guard rescued four mariners after their vessel capsized near Freeport, Texas, Sunday morning.

FREEPORT, Texas - The US Coast Guard rescued four people from a sinking boat near Freeport, the Coast Guard said.

Units from the US Coast Guard were launched Sunday morning for the 24-foot recreational boat that had been taking on water roughly 10 miles southwest of Freeport, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard boat crew arrived and rescued all four people. The boat eventually sank.

The boaters were uninjured.

